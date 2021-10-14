Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Up 657.1% in September

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 657.1% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

