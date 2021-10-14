Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Up 657.1% in September

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 657.1% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43.
About Wynn Macau
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.