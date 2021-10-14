Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WLMIY opened at $31.35 on Thursday. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.