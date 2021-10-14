Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBNY. Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $297.88 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $307.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.50 and a 200-day moving average of $249.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

