Rogers Communications (RCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.