Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

