LPL Financial Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LPLA. decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $166.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.44 and its 200 day moving average is $145.70. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in LPL Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in LPL Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

