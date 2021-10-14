Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of JANX opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,163,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,743,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.