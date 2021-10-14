JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €160.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €160.00 ($188.24) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.08 ($155.38).

AIR opened at €112.34 ($132.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €114.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €108.54. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

