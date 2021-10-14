Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €3.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €3.00 ($3.53) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €2.69 ($3.16).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

