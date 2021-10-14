Zacks: Analysts Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Affimed posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

AFMD stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $11.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,276,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 257,737 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

