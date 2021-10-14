KnowBe4, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KNBE) Lock-Up Period Will End on October 19th

KnowBe4’s (NASDAQ:KNBE) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 19th. KnowBe4 had issued 9,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $152,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $22.32 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $21,080,957.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $5,995,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock valued at $138,679,987.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,088,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,136,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

