Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Update

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 902,100 shares, an increase of 5,682.7% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,264,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zion Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.62. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

