Scotiabank Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$71.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised MTY Food Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised MTY Food Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$72.75.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$64.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$67.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$37.09 and a 52 week high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

