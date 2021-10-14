PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) PT Raised to C$8.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price objective increased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$5.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$264.39 million and a P/E ratio of 27.91. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.05.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.00 million. Analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$674,517. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$31,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,590.55. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,864.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

