Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €86.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €86.20 ($101.41) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.31 ($115.66).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

GXI opened at €77.90 ($91.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €77.10 ($90.71) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.29.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.