Cormark Cuts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. National Bankshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.33.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$13.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.58. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.01.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.9128129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

