Cormark Cuts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. National Bankshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.33.
Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$13.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.58. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.01.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
