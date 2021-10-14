Olin (OLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OLN opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. Olin has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $52.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Olin stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Olin worth $64,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

