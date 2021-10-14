First American Financial (FAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect First American Financial to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $73.08 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

