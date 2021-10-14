Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Shares Down 2%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF)’s stock price was down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF)

Fingerprint Cards AB engages in the development and provision of biometric system solutions. It offers solutions for smartphones and tablets, smart cards, internet of things and innovations, and automotive. The company was founded on April 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

