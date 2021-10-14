Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Shares Up 8.3%

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUA) shares shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.12). 111,370 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 42,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.92. The firm has a market cap of £36.05 million and a P/E ratio of -19.82.

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

