Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Trading Up 2.3%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 75,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 433% from the average daily volume of 14,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$4.50 to C$4.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

