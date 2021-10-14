SThree (LON:STEM) Trading 3.7% Higher

SThree plc (LON:STEM) traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 582.19 ($7.61) and last traded at GBX 582 ($7.60). 788,175 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 307,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 561 ($7.33).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 550.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 473.97. The company has a market capitalization of £777.03 million and a PE ratio of 28.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. SThree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In other news, insider Andrew Beach acquired 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

