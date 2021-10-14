Stacks Achieves Market Cap of $2.87 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and $372.58 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stacks has traded 60.8% higher against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00003860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070905 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00063112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00095801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00119253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075080 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,032,304 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

