UpToken (UP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $61.00

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. UpToken has a total market cap of $625,864.18 and approximately $61.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UpToken has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One UpToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UpToken alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00045248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.13 or 0.00210624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00093527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

UpToken Profile

UpToken (CRYPTO:UP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. The official website for UpToken is uptoken.org . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

UpToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UpToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UpToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UpToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UpToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.