OMG Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Billion (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $14.90 or 0.00025689 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00288050 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001120 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 146.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

