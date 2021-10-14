iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Stock Price Up 2.9%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.60 and last traded at C$17.52. Approximately 1,770,929 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 474,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.