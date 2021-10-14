Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $260.00 and last traded at $260.00. 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.00.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.02.

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

