Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Trading Down 0.1%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIBLF)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, sale, marketing and distribution of bottled, canned and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brand names. It also offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the Seagram trademark. The company was founded by James R.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.