The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 974 ($12.73) and last traded at GBX 974 ($12.73). Approximately 96,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 141,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 988 ($12.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,030.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,041.97. The company has a market capitalization of £918.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3.47.

In related news, insider David Kidd purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 998 ($13.04) per share, with a total value of £49,900 ($65,194.67).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

