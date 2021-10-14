InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InfuSystem is a rapidly growing healthcare services company that provides state-of-the-art electronic continuous ambulatory infusion pumps, supplies and support to oncology practices and clinics throughout the United States. More than 60% of oncologists across all 50 states turn to InfuSystem as their single, full-service source for cost-effective infusion pump management. “

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of InfuSystem stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. 42,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,988. The company has a market capitalization of $262.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that InfuSystem will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 7.2% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 12.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in InfuSystem by 28.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

