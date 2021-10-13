MoonSwap Reaches One Day Volume of $134,382.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 13th. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $134,382.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.36 or 0.00310243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,260,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,240,326 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.