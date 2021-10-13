Gas Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $96.17 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $9.49 or 0.00016309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00118290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00075344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,234.07 or 1.00026405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.36 or 0.06204807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.