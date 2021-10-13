Reviewing NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust 148.35% 10.13% 3.87% NexPoint Real Estate Finance 103.79% 13.96% 0.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 4.72 -$288.51 million ($1.39) -3.14 NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 2.87 $12.85 million $1.54 13.23

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 123.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New York Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for New York Mortgage Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00

New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.68%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.23%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

