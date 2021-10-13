Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. 1,966,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,575. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $6,164,000. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

