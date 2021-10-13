Waltonchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.13 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $73.90 million and $4.13 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.59 or 0.06246433 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00092025 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 149.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 106.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,665,707 coins and its circulating supply is 77,944,675 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.