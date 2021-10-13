Kenneth Duda Sells 10,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total value of $3,766,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total value of $3,552,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $3,719,100.00.

NYSE:ANET traded up $8.94 on Wednesday, reaching $383.89. 383,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.35 and a 1-year high of $384.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.08 and its 200-day moving average is $349.93.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.