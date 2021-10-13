Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Insider Sells 1,447 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $34,829.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rebecca Cantieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,592 shares of Momentive Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $105,616.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 8,599 shares of Momentive Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $206,376.00.

Shares of Momentive Global stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 519,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

