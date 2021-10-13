Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $126.98 million and $2.97 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.00205754 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00125660 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000784 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002451 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,221,931 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

