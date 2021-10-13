Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of FOE remained flat at $$20.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 177,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. Ferro has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter worth $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter worth about $72,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ferro by 962.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,424 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2,141.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after buying an additional 1,819,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,033,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.