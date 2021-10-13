Biotron Price Tops $0.0012 (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Biotron coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biotron has a market cap of $76,891.33 and $2.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Biotron has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00044356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00208676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00093119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Biotron Coin Profile

Biotron (BTRN) is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron . The official website for Biotron is biotron.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

Biotron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biotron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biotron using one of the exchanges listed above.

