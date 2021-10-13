Tokes Trading Up 38.2% Over Last Week (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tokes has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $632.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tokes

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

