Gravity Finance (GFI) Market Cap Reaches $3.56 Million

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $73,574.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00116566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00074911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,963.51 or 0.99398314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.70 or 0.06162624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002809 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

