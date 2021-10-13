Dora Factory (DORA) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for about $6.34 or 0.00010875 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00043796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00207173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00092678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

DORA is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

