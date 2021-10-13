Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Hits $23.80 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and $118,664.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00002646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063519 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,634,558 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

