$0.49 EPS Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Upland Software’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Upland Software stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. 68,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,165. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

