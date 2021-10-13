ShipChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $257.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $478,652.08 and $257.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00211130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00094422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

SHIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

