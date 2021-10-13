Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Insider Sells $33,489.36 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mary Bridget Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $34,854.08.

On Thursday, August 12th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70.

NYSE VCRA traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.94. 255,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,943. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -287.87 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,555 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,995,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 520,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 966.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 463,936 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

