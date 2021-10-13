PlayGame (PXG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21,023.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $461,950.77 and approximately $21,023.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

