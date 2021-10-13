Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.68

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 4634979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.