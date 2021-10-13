Insider Buying: Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Acquires 1,422 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes purchased 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £1,436.22 ($1,876.43).

Shares of LON:JEFI traded down GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 100.26 ($1.31). 35,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,532. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.52. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

